Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

CLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE CLB traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,460. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $821.97 million, a PE ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,804,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,659 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $39,492,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 382.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 662,216 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $13,499,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,098,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,382,000 after purchasing an additional 370,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.