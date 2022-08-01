Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,650 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $76,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Copart by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Copart by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $4,754,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Copart by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,630. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.41 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

