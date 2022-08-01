Convex Finance (CVX) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7.10 or 0.00030956 BTC on major exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $469.94 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00628743 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016750 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001772 BTC.
Convex Finance Coin Profile
Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,303,039 coins and its circulating supply is 66,174,622 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Convex Finance Coin Trading
