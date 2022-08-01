Convex Finance (CVX) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7.10 or 0.00030956 BTC on major exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $469.94 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00628743 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,303,039 coins and its circulating supply is 66,174,622 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

