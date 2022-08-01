Contrasting Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) & Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) and Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Digital Brands Group has a beta of 4.25, indicating that its share price is 325% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marks and Spencer Group has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of Digital Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Marks and Spencer Group 3 5 4 0 2.08

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Digital Brands Group and Marks and Spencer Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Brands Group and Marks and Spencer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Brands Group -350.34% N/A -89.45% Marks and Spencer Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Brands Group and Marks and Spencer Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Brands Group $7.59 million 0.20 -$32.36 million ($4.08) -0.03 Marks and Spencer Group $11.98 billion 0.28 -$259.04 million N/A N/A

Digital Brands Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marks and Spencer Group.

Summary

Marks and Spencer Group beats Digital Brands Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc. provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand. It offers luxury custom and made-to- measure suiting and sportwear, as well as shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, and other products that are made-to-measure under the Harper & Jones brand. The company also offers luxury T-shirts, tops, and bottoms under the Stateside brand. Digital Brands Group, Inc. sells directly to the consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. The company was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products. The company also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; financial services, including credit cards, payment solutions, insurances, savings, and loans; and renewable energy services. In addition, it invests in and develops real estate properties; operates international franchises; and provides its products online. The company also exports its products. It operates 1,487 stores in worldwide. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

