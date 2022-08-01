Contrasting 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) & CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

36Kr has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get 36Kr alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 36Kr and CFN Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

36Kr presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 368.75%. Given 36Kr’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

This table compares 36Kr and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -5.01% -5.18% -3.31% CFN Enterprises -297.94% -7,267.03% -173.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 36Kr and CFN Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $49.71 million 1.02 -$13.88 million ($0.06) -21.33 CFN Enterprises $3.16 million 8.56 -$12.21 million N/A N/A

CFN Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 36Kr.

Summary

36Kr beats CFN Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr

(Get Rating)

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About CFN Enterprises

(Get Rating)

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. The company also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry. It distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.