ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,363 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.2% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.05.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $3.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.43. 124,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,483,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $122.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

