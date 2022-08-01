Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Stock Up ∞

NASDAQ CNFRL traded up $23.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.48. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $25.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.16.

Get Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior alerts:

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. - Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.