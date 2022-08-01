Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,584,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 169,979 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 52,755 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,881,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,644 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 354,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 31,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of BBCP opened at $6.53 on Monday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

