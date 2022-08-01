Concentrum Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

Shares of AMD opened at $96.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

