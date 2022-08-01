Concentrum Wealth Management Purchases 737 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF makes up 1.0% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $67.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.553 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

