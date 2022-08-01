Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $16.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several research analysts have commented on CRK shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRK stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.