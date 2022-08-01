Compass Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $106.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.