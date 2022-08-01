Compass Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,189 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Compass Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 0.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Target by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $163.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

