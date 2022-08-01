Compass Capital Management Inc. Invests $52.75 Million in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 700,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,751,000. Amphenol makes up 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Amphenol by 14.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of APH opened at $77.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.95. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

