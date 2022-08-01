Compass Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Compass Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,193 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $55,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $52,572,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,379,000 after purchasing an additional 345,565 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,916,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 630,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 205,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $124.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.57.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

