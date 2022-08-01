Comparing Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -47.44% 9.21% 7.04% Athena Gold N/A -12.49% -9.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centerra Gold and Athena Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $900.14 million 2.06 -$381.77 million ($1.55) -4.03 Athena Gold N/A N/A -$1.03 million ($0.01) -6.68

Risk & Volatility

Athena Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerra Gold. Athena Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Centerra Gold and Athena Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 2 4 0 2.67 Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus target price of $13.14, suggesting a potential upside of 110.62%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Athena Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. Athena Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

