Community Bank N.A. Sells 445 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $557,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $164.10 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.49.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.