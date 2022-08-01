Community Bank N.A. Sells 35,961 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,961 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

PPL Price Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.