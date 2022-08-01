Community Bank N.A. Sells 2,995 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,753,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $38.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.