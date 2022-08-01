Community Bank N.A. Purchases 451 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $57.55 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

