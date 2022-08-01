Community Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Community Bank N.A. cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $370.20 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.61.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

