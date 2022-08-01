Community Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

IEF opened at $105.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average is $105.84. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.99 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

