Community Bank N.A. Has $312,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $159.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.07. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

