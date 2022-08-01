Community Bank N.A. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,289 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $143,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,812,000 after buying an additional 1,227,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after buying an additional 1,203,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,993,000 after buying an additional 1,189,171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.05 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

