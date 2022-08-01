Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

