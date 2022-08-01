Community Bank N.A. Buys 4,905 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1,377.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 112.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in International Paper by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $42.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

