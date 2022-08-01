Community Bank N.A. Buys 2,234 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 158.3% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,335.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 55,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $84.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

