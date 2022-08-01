Community Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,060 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Target stock opened at $163.38 on Monday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Target Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.42.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
