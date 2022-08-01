Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Update

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $50,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,223. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comerica has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $102.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.41.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

