Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49. Comcast has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 673,772 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $1,223,000. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 19,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 4.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,737 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 52.5% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

