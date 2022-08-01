Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.31% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIAL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,446,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,637,000 after acquiring an additional 139,566 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,476,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,784,000 after buying an additional 334,199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 48,893 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,803,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 788,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $18.60 on Monday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93.

