Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

