Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.34.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 397.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.