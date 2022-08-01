Coldstack Market Cap Hits $184,419.53 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Coldstack has a total market cap of $184,419.53 and approximately $188,304.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00615333 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037207 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

