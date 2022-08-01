Coldstack Market Cap Hits $184,419.53 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Coldstack has a total market cap of $184,419.53 and approximately $188,304.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00615333 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015423 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037207 BTC.
Coldstack Profile
Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.
Coldstack Coin Trading
