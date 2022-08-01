Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Purchased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $1,879,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Cohu by 31.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Cohu by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 139,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 42,061 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,174.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,652 shares of company stock worth $539,277. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $28.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COHU. TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

