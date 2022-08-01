Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund comprises about 1.4% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 388,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

