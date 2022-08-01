Cohen Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 92,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.51 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.53 and a 200 day moving average of $150.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

