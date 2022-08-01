Cohen Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 92,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Trading Down 4.2 %
NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.51 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.53 and a 200 day moving average of $150.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.12.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.