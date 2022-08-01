Cohen Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,866 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $44.74 on Monday. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

