Cohen Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 296,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Constellium as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellium by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.68). Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

