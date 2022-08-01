Cohen Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 1.2% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.5 %

Marriott International stock opened at $158.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.79 and its 200-day moving average is $162.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.