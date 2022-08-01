Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $12.26 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.1% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.