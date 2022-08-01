Cohen Capital Management Inc. Buys 250 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,841 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 1.4 %

FDX stock opened at $233.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $282.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.15.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,955 shares of company stock worth $7,296,828. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.