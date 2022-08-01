Cohen Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,250 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Stock Performance
NYSE:UPS opened at $194.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.64.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
