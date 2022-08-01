Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Insider Acquires C$334,338.81 in Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$85.73 per share, with a total value of C$334,338.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,500 shares in the company, valued at C$7,501,191.25.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$83.89 per share, with a total value of C$452,994.12.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 6,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$85.30 per share, with a total value of C$528,889.76.

On Monday, July 25th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$85.88 per share, with a total value of C$455,138.03.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 3,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$84.14 per share, with a total value of C$286,060.02.

On Monday, July 18th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 5,100 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$82.86 per share, with a total value of C$422,580.90.

On Friday, July 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 6,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$83.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$531,658.88.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 8,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$87.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$760,461.78.

On Monday, July 11th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$88.39 per share, with a total value of C$397,763.10.

On Friday, July 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 2,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$89.15 per share, with a total value of C$240,710.13.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 3,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$89.49 per share, with a total value of C$331,121.88.

TSE:CCA traded down C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 51,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of C$81.44 and a twelve month high of C$119.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$92.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$99.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

CCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.06.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

