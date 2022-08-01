Cogeco Communications Inc. Acquires 6,200 Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$85.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$528,889.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 105,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,016,717.36.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$83.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$452,994.12.

On Monday, July 25th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$85.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$455,138.03.

On Friday, July 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$85.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,338.81.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 3,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$84.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$286,060.02.

On Monday, July 18th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 5,100 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$82.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$422,580.90.

On Friday, July 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 6,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$83.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$531,658.88.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 8,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$87.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$760,461.78.

On Monday, July 11th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 4,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$88.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$397,763.10.

On Friday, July 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 2,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$89.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,710.13.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 3,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$89.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$331,121.88.

Shares of CCA traded down C$0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$82.89. The company had a trading volume of 51,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,968. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of C$81.44 and a 1-year high of C$119.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCA. National Bankshares lowered Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lowered Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.06.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

