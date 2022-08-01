CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $12.92. 3,923,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 2,968.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

