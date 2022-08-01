Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.38.

NYSE NET traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 87,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,229. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

