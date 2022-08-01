Civilization (CIV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.17 Million

Civilization (CIV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. Civilization has a market cap of $16.48 million and $2.17 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civilization coin can now be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,347.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004382 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00130858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00032958 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CIV) is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civilization

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

