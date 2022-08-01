Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have commented on CI. Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 price objective on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.28.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $274.75. 32,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,112. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $282.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.71 and its 200 day moving average is $250.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.