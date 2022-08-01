Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.02 EPS.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 8.6 %

CHD opened at $87.97 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.92.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,660,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 733,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,931,000 after buying an additional 52,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,220,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,804,000 after purchasing an additional 202,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

